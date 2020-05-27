Joyce M. Fitzgerald



Vestal - Joyce M. Fitzgerald, 89 of Vestal, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.



She was predeceased by her parents Clarence & Dorothy Bomboy and her beloved husband Maurice Fitzgerald, son Eugene Fitzgerald. Her brother Elden Bomboy, her sisters Christine Jones, Sandra Prebula, Marcia Szabo.



She is survived by her daughters Marilyn (James) Incitti, Patty Fitzgerald, her granddaughter Kathleen Chin, grandson Steven Incitti, her great-granddaughter Anastasia Incitti (Corbin) Kent, great-grandson Nathan Chin, sister Fayne Smales, brothers Dale Bomboy,Galen Bomboy, along with several nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law.



She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrow Church, Vestal Elks Lodge #2508, Retired from IBM & Vestal Bus Driver. She loved playing cards with all her friends at the Johnson City Elks Lodge 2821. Along going to Tioga Downs, Delaware Park Casino. She loved her baseball team Philadelphia Phillies. Her family would like to say Thank You to Wilson Hospital North 4th floor. Also Endwell Family Physicians especially Dr. Lazarus Gahring.



In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her name made to Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad 324 Myrtle St, Vestal NY 13850; Vestal Little League PO Box 14 Rano Blvd, Vestal NY 13850.



A private funeral service will be held Fri., May 29. A memorial celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date.









