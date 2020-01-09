Services
Joyce M. Spacek

Joyce M. Spacek Obituary
Joyce M. Spacek

Owego - Joyce M. Spacek, 82, died on Jan. 7, 2020. Joyce was born on Dec. 8, 1937 a daughter of the late Stephen and Ida (Wood) Chilson. For many years, she was a nurse's aid at the Riverview Manor Nursing Home. Joyce is survived by her sons: Daniel (Vicky) Spacek of AZ; Brian Spacek of AK; grandchildren: Ryan and Amanda; three brothers, two sisters and their families. She was predeceased by a infant daughter Lori Lynne Spacek, her parents and two brothers. Abiding with Joyce's wishes there will be no services. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
