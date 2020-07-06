Joyce Marderian
Vestal - Joyce Marderian passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2020 to be reunited with God and her family in Heaven.
Predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Vahan J. Marderian; her father, Oscar Tashjian, her mother, Zabel (Kurkjian) Tashjian and her brother, Gary Tashjian; her sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Tom Bacon as well as many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her loving family: her son, Richard Vahan Marderian, of Vestal, NY; her daughter, Diane Joyce Marderian and fiancée George Westcott of Bainbridge, NY. Survived by her sister-in-law, Evelyn Ambrose, brother and sister-in-law Larry and Virginia LaVista; cousins Ginny, Susan, Christine, John and Donna; nieces and nephews, John, Katie, Gary, Stacey, Kirk, Christy, Michael, Bob, Angela, Patrick, Tony, and Alana, as well as many grand nieces and nephews.
Joyce was the daughter of Armenian genocide survivors who immigrated from Harput, Armenia, to America and embraced the U.S. as a new home.
Joyce was born in October 1932 in Manhattan, N.Y., and grew up in the Bronx surrounded by a fun and loving family, many neighbors and friends. After graduating high school, instead of finishing teachers college, Joyce decided to pursue a profession in an era when women did not have lengthy careers. She enjoyed a career in New York City as a showroom sales representative of women's fashion and accessories. In 1965, she married her husband Vahan and moved to the Binghamton area to start a new chapter in life. When asked, Joyce considered her two children to be her greatest joy and accomplishment.
Joyce was a talkative people-person, a relationship person with intuition and insights. Her caring and giving nature, devotion and love to family were her gifts. Beloved mother, Joyce will be dearly missed. In her words, life is beautiful. God bless you mom.
The family will receive friends at Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St., Binghamton, on Thursday, July 9th, from 4-7pm. The family will hold a private Funeral Service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.