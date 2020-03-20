|
Joyce Marie Hill
Johnson City - Joyce Marie Hill, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at James G. Johnson Nursing Home. She was born in Johnson City, NY on September 1, 1927, to Roy and May Robinson. She had two sisters, Helen and Anna, and one brother, Bud, all who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Douglas Hill, Sr. and her grandson, Jeffrey. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Thomas and Gwen Hill and Doug and Nancy Hill, and her daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Dwayne Christensen--all who will miss her dearly; 17 grandchildren who adored her; 37 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was a godly woman and a prayer warrior. In addition to loving and serving her husband and her family, she also served as office manager for Prudential Insurance Company and retired after 25 years. Throughout the years, her devotion and faithfulness to the Bible and prayer persevered; that devotion continues to pass down to the next generations. Joyce is now rejoicing with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In Joyce's memory, donations may be made to Calvary Community Church, 780 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790; the donations will go to Feed My Starving Children or Operation Christmas Child. The family wishes to thank the staff of the James G. Johnston Nursing Home for their loving care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to June 1, 2020