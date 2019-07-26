|
|
Joyce Marie Winchell
Endicott - Joyce Marie (Davis) Winchell, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, July 24 at Ideal Senior Living Center in Endicott.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Richard Winchell. She is survived by her brother Robert in Oregon, daughter Beth and family in Endicott, NY and her son Robert and family in Grafton, MA. She also leaves her 3 grandchildren - Morgan, Nate, and Jason.
Joyce was born and raised in Kingston, NY and later moved to Endicott with her husband where they both lived the remainder of their lives. She dearly loved playing the piano, baking, travel and eating out. She was a volunteer for many years with the church and playing the piano at nursing homes. She also loved to write and read poetry.
Calling hours will be 5-7PM at Friday July 26th and a small service 10AM Saturday, both at Coleman and Daniels, Main St. Endicott, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 26, 2019