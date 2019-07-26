Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Winchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Winchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marie Winchell Obituary
Joyce Marie Winchell

Endicott - Joyce Marie (Davis) Winchell, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, July 24 at Ideal Senior Living Center in Endicott.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Richard Winchell. She is survived by her brother Robert in Oregon, daughter Beth and family in Endicott, NY and her son Robert and family in Grafton, MA. She also leaves her 3 grandchildren - Morgan, Nate, and Jason.

Joyce was born and raised in Kingston, NY and later moved to Endicott with her husband where they both lived the remainder of their lives. She dearly loved playing the piano, baking, travel and eating out. She was a volunteer for many years with the church and playing the piano at nursing homes. She also loved to write and read poetry.

Calling hours will be 5-7PM at Friday July 26th and a small service 10AM Saturday, both at Coleman and Daniels, Main St. Endicott, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now