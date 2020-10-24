Joyce PriceBinghamton - Joyce I Price, 73 was raised from death into God's glorious presence on October 20, 2020. Joyce is joining her loving parents Willard and Irene Warner and sister Roberta in Heaven. She is survived by her husband John Price, daughters Michelle (ex-Michael) Lambert, Kristina (Wilbur) Corrington, Elizabeth Price, and honorary daughter Taylor Fehr, brother Robert (ex-Judy) Warner and sister Terri Roach, 7 grandchildren and 5 great granddaughters along with a several nieces and nephews, and special friend Anna Terzi and lifelong friend Sue Ellerson. Joyce had an amazing capacity to love and accept everyone into the family. She loved to cook big dinners for her family and make Christmas cookies to pass out for everyone she knew during the holidays. May her light shine down on us, as we will cherish the memories of her loving kindness and know that she will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.Services will be held on Monday, October 26th at Port Crane Baptist Church starting at 5pm.