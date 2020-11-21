1/1
Joyce Rosemary Dannecker
Joyce Rosemary Dannecker, 87, passed from this world at peace and surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Marcus and Mary Dreusike: brother Henry Dreusike and husband, Robert F. Dannecker. Joyce is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert S. and Helen Dannecker, 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Bob Christensen, Wendy and Mark Silverio; and grandchildren Ian Christensen and Renee Christensen, and a great many friends.

Joyce was born and raised in Huntington, NY, Long Island. After graduating high school she worked at the American Can Company, and met her future husband, Bob Dannecker, at a roller skating rink. The two shared a love of the outdoors and travel. Joyce and Bob joined the Southern Tier Bicycle Club in the 1980s and enriched their social lives and health with many cycling trips near and far. In 1993 they biked across the United States from Oregon to New Jersey. After Bob's passing in 2009, Joyce continued biking and began hiking with the Triple Cities Hiking Club.

A graveside service will be announced by Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society or North Fenton United Methodist Church are appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
