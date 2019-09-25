Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Newark Valley
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Newark Valley
Newark Valley - Joyce Depew Tarbox, 96, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother left this earthly home, and was ushered into her Lords presence on September 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Seth, and grandson's Navy EOD Nicholas Wilson, and Scott Lamb. Joyce is survived by her children Sandra (Jim) Sprague, Seth (Denise) Tarbox, Jr., Cynthia (Russ) Hamm, Rebecca (Rob) Smith, Rachel (Bob) Wilson, Timothy (Nancy) Tarbox, and Jonathan Tarbox; 16 grandchildren; and many great and great great grandchildren. Her family was her life and everyone she knew loved her. Joyce's friends and family are invited to the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for a period of visitation on Saturday September 28, from 10 until 12 o'clock, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lourdes Hospice (4102 Vestal Rd, Vestal, NY 13850) in Joyce's name. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 25, 2019
