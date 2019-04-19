|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Joyce W. Quain
It has been exactly three years since we had our last party - dinner, drinks, conversation, jokes and laughs. Little did I know then that in a few short
hours this would have been our last. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you, miss you, and reflect on the strong bond that we had.
She is Gone
You can shed tears that she is gone,
Or you can smile because she has lived.
You can close your eyes and pray
that she will come back,
Or you can open your eyes
and see all that she has left.
Your heart can be empty because you can't see her,
Or you can be full of the love that you shared.
You can turn your back on tomorrow
and live yesterday,
Or you can be happy for tomorrow
because of yesterday.
You can remember her and only that she is gone,
Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind, be empty
and turn your back.
Or you can do what Mom would have wanted: Smile, Open your Eyes, Love and Go On.
Until we meet again, Mom, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Love,
John
-Always faithful and loyal
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2019