Joyce W. Smales
Montrose, PA - Joyce W. Smales, 78, of Montrose, PA passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 26, 1941 in Montrose to the late Morgan and Melba (Greene) Walkins.
Joyce is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Cal Smales; 4 children, Lisa (Bill) Reidsema, Brad (Sherry) Smales, Debra (Donald) Frear, Loni (Christopher) Kilburn; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sharon Newhart and Nancy (Gary) Jerauld and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joyce drove a special needs van for 25 years and loved and treated those children as her own. She was very supportive of her husband's NASCAR racing. She battled her illness, hid it well, and bravely faced every day with a smile.
Funeral services for Joyce will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11am at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose with Pastor Raymond Mitchell of South New Milford Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4pm. Interment will follow the services at the South Montrose Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 24, 2019