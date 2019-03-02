|
Joyce Wolford Burdick
Johnson City - Joyce Wolford Burdick 74, a resident of Susquehanna Nursing Center passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her daughter Lori Burdick. She is survived by her husband Gary of 55 years, her daughter Pamela Burdick (Ray Mortenson) her sisters; Betty Lou Janes and Shirley and Ray Limoges, her grandsons; Kyle Wood and Branden Mortenson, also Rosemary and Cleon Lloyd, Warner and Peg Burdick, Joseph and Cindy Burdick and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We would like to thanks all the nurses and aides at the nursing home for all they did. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday March 6th, 2019 from 11:30 to 1:00 pm at the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home 71 Main Street Binghamton NY. A Funeral Service officiated by Reverend Gary E. Doupe will be held at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal NY. Those wishing may direct memorial donations in Joyce's name to Golden Days Adult Day Health Care 282 Riverside Drive Johnson City, NY 12790. Please visit ParsonFuneral.Com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019