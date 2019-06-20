|
|
Juanita E. Ondrusek
Binghamton - Juanita E. Ondrusek passed away peacefully at her home on June 10th, surrounded by her daughters and a favorite niece.
Mrs. Ondrusek fought a valiant battle against breast cancer for nearly thirty years. A native of Binghamton NY, she moved to Newport Richey FL with her husband, retired attorney, Frank J. Ondrusek of Turner, Sweeney, Cuddeback and Ondrusek Law Firm. She was best known for her sweet disposition, her delicious apple pies, and a quaint cottage on Echo Lake. Juanita was the mother of four who loved nature, gardening, reading and lifelong learning. She traveled extensively to Europe, Africa and Hawaii. Mrs. Ondrusek attended Broome Community College, and was a regular volunteer helping young people as a reading tutor. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. She is survived by David F. Ondrusek of Lancaster, Pa; Laurel Keesler and husband Don of Port Richey, Fl; Alison Wescott and husband Clay, of Naples, Fl; Robert Ondrusek and wife Veronique of Cudjoe Key, Fl. Juanita had eight beloved grandchildren and many well loved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of fifty-nine years, Frank J. Ondrusek. Juanita's children received family and friends at Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home, Newport Richey on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 20, 2019