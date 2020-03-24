Services
Juanita Mae Sterling


1929 - 2020
West Danby - Juanita Mae Sterling (Holmes), affectionately known as "Pete" of West Danby, New York, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Bruce and Debra Scott, where she lived for the past 6 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Sterling, and her brother Richard Holmes. Juanita was born on October 26, 1929 in Endwell, NY, the youngest of three siblings born to the late Hector and Daisy (Marguerite) Holmes. In her early years she worked at Lawson Optical in Binghamton, NY. Juanita married, had three children and raised her family on Twist Run Road in Endwell, NY. She was always involved in her local church where she served the Lord faithfully. For the past 22 years she was a member of the First Baptist Church of West Danby. Juanita was always the life of the party and also a great source of spiritual encouragement to many people. She is survived by two sons and a daughter; son, Larry L. Sterling of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; son, Richard W. Sterling and his wife Sue Sterling of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; daughter, Debra M. Scott (Sterling) and her husband Bruce A. Scott of West Danby, NY; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Madelyn (Madge) Gruesbeck of Georgia, and nieces and nephews. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church of West Danby, 2219 West Danby Road, West Danby, NY 14883. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of West Danby, which will go to up-date the children's playground. The arrangements are provided by Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, Spencer, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
