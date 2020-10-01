Juanita (Nita) SwanThe family of Juanita (Nita) Swan is saddened to announce her passing of on September 29, 2020 at the age of 78. Nita was born and lived in Vestal, New York, later relocating to Brackney, Pa. Nita was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Tom, parents Byron and Mary Larrabee, brothers John, Paul, and Mark Larrabee. She was also predeceased by her mother and father in law Jessie and Stewart Swan, brother and sister in laws Stewart, Chuck, Chuck, Sally, Roland Swan, and Nancy Hugg.Nita will be lovingly remembered by her son Craig (Mara) Swan, Mequon, WI, daughters Robin (Dale) Palmer, Bainbridge, NY, and Amy (George) Berg, Moneta, VA., grandchildren Madden Swan (Jack Eichorst), Jacob Swan, Seth, Evan, and Corbin Palmer, Brittany (Ryan) Griffin, Xoxo (Adam) Cecil, and Zenec Harris. Greatgrandchildren Kenny Cecil and Owen Griffin, beloved sister Vera (Don) Eddy, sister in laws Mary Larrabee and Ann Swan, and many nieces and nephews.She was a dedicated mother and worked tirelessly to support her growing family. As her children grew older, Nita achieved a professional goal with a career at IBM Owego, NY. Nita was able to retire and enjoy time with her husband Tom before his passing ten years ago. Nita was a talented seamstress who loved spending time in her sewing room. She also treasured her golf and lunch dates with the Brackney Ladies.A special thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd Village Endwell Health Care Center for the excellent care and compassion given to Nita throughout her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. In addition, words cannot express the appreciation for the years of love and devotion given to Nita by her special niece, Tami Dorber, and her family (George, Jessica, and Julia).A private memorial mass will be held for the family at Our Lady of Sorrow Church, Vestal. A celebration of Nita's life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Nita's life, please consider the power of kindness. Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. ~ Mother Teresa