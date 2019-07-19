|
Judith A. Kolly
Johnson City - Judith A. Kolly, 69, of Johnson City passed peacefully with her family by her side on July 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents William and Corinne Kolly. She is survived by her sisters, Sharon (Bob) Egan, Christine (Andrew) Craver; brother, William Kolly; nieces and nephews, Terry Ann (Joseph) Restino, Karen (Mark) Tuttle, Rob Egan, Jennifer Craver, Kevin Kolly; great niece and nephew, Christopher (Jill) Restino, Kathryn Restino; Aunt Patricia (John) DeJohn and many cousins. She is also survived by her special friends David and Derane Peace, Jessica (Dave), Robin, and her three special girls, Juliana, Ally, and Emma. Judy was a Broome County government retiree. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing with her golf partner Patti Yeagher and playing cards with her longtime friends Andrea, Liz, and Shirley. Judy will by missed by many as she was a very caring, dependable, and loving person. The family would like to thank those who cared for Judy in the CVICU at the UHS hospital in Johnson City for their support and compassion. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:00 AM. Monday July 22, 2019, at St James Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York. Sunday from 5-7 PM. Donation can be made to the St. James Food Pantry or the , in Memory of Judith A. Kolly.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 19 to July 21, 2019