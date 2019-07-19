Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St James Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Kolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Kolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Kolly Obituary
Judith A. Kolly

Johnson City - Judith A. Kolly, 69, of Johnson City passed peacefully with her family by her side on July 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents William and Corinne Kolly. She is survived by her sisters, Sharon (Bob) Egan, Christine (Andrew) Craver; brother, William Kolly; nieces and nephews, Terry Ann (Joseph) Restino, Karen (Mark) Tuttle, Rob Egan, Jennifer Craver, Kevin Kolly; great niece and nephew, Christopher (Jill) Restino, Kathryn Restino; Aunt Patricia (John) DeJohn and many cousins. She is also survived by her special friends David and Derane Peace, Jessica (Dave), Robin, and her three special girls, Juliana, Ally, and Emma. Judy was a Broome County government retiree. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing with her golf partner Patti Yeagher and playing cards with her longtime friends Andrea, Liz, and Shirley. Judy will by missed by many as she was a very caring, dependable, and loving person. The family would like to thank those who cared for Judy in the CVICU at the UHS hospital in Johnson City for their support and compassion. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:00 AM. Monday July 22, 2019, at St James Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York. Sunday from 5-7 PM. Donation can be made to the St. James Food Pantry or the , in Memory of Judith A. Kolly.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now