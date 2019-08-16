|
Judith A. Olsa
Johnson City - Judy passed away on 13 August, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William B. and Florence E. Cooper. Judy will be deeply missed by her surviving family that includes; her beloved husband Jack of 50 years, their children; John and wife Sandy, Jacquelyn and husband Peter, Jason and wife Kat, sister-in-law Kathy Purdy and husband David; and also her brothers; Bernie Cooper, Michael Bates, and Tony Lovaglia. Also surviving Judy, a second family; Ruth and Harry Lewis of Johnson City, and their children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Judy graduated from Binghamton North High School Class of 1965 and also from Binghamton General Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She practiced nursing in the local community for 47 years. Judy loved traveling, reading, research, and music. The family and Judy would like to extend a special thank you to Jill and "the two Allisons" of Lourdes Hospice who helped ease the way during this journey, to Dr. Ramanujan and Nancy Evans for all the years of taking care of us like family, and to the Doctors and Staff of the Internal Radiation Department of Wilson Hospital. We will never forget your professionalism, grace and support. At Judy's request, there will be no official funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Saint Jude's Children Hospital; or to honor one of Judy's most cherished childhood memories of receiving one new pair of school shoes each year, she kindly asks you to consider donations to: Mr. Eric Randall c/o "B-More Soleful," who provides new and refurbished shoes to schoolchildren in need. Address: 3019 Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore MD 21216.
