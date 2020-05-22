Judith A. "Judy" PetrickGlen Aubrey - Judith A Petrick, Judy 71 passed away unexpectedly on May 20th and is now in the arms of the Lord, and her loving husband, Hank. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Ben Phillips), grandchildren Nicole, Kyle, and Hunter, who were the light of her life. Brothers Chuck Brady, Bob (Candy) Brady, and many loved nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends Scott and Judy Oakley and family, and her extended Holden family. Judy retired from the USPS (after 30 years) and currently served as the Nanticoke Town Clerk. She was a dedicated American Legion post 974 Auxiliary member and served positions from Auxiliary President to Fish fry "Quilt-Ticket lady". Judy loved life and made sure everyone around her did too. She touched the hearts of everyone she knew and was the life of the party. She never missed anything in her grandkids lives, and to many she was either "Grama Jude" or "Aunt Jude". She loved her Ladies golf league, gambling adventures, and daily visits to see her family and friends. Judy will be truly missed by all. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.