Judith A. Turock
Binghamton - Judith A. Turock, 73, died unexpectedly Sept 21, 2020. She is survived by her beloved family; her husband of 49 years, Robert Turock, her children; Kim (Tim Roberts) Turock, Scott (Shana) Turock, 6 grandchildren; Josh, Paityn, Cassidy, Scott, Savanna and Anthony, her brother Peter (Janet) Selves, brother-in-law, Donald (Jean) Turock, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy was a loving wife and mother.
A private viewing and funeral will be held at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The burial will follow in Holy Spirit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Diabetes Association
