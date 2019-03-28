|
Judith Alice (Barnes) Moody
Winchester, VA - Judith Alice "Judy" (Barnes) Moody, 78, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, while sleeping at her home.
Mrs. Moody was born in 1940 in Johnson City, New York, the daughter of the late Frederick and Helen Barnes. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Episcopal Hospital, Bayside, Long Island, New York, earning a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. Mrs. Moody was a nurse at the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference until she was married, after which she stayed home to raise two sons. She was a member of a book club in Texas and a member of The Church in Dunn Loring, Virginia. Mrs. Moody enjoyed traveling, England being her favorite country, along with Canada, China, Russia, France, Austria, Singapore, and Hong Kong. She was a talented person who always made items for children's homes during Christmas and loved gardening, reading, and taking long hikes.
She married Kenneth Jesse Moody on June 24, 1961 in Hillcrest, New York.
Surviving with her husband of 57 years are sons, Kenneth Jay Moody (Kathy) of Front Royal, Virginia and Robert Dale Moody (Alison) of Woodbridge, Virginia; grandchildren, Laura Moody of Milan, Philippines, Tyler Moody (Taylor) of Winchester, Virginia, Kati Buhl of Front Royal, Virginia and Jay Buhl (Cathy) of Front Royal, Virginia; and brother Fred Barnes (Carole) of Salem, New York.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Sunday, March 31st, at East Berkshire United Methodist Church, East Berkshire Road, Berkshire, New York. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service at the church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019