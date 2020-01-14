Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Church
Binghamton - Judith Ann Moore Farrell, 83, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully Monday January 13th, 2020. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Moore & Gerald Moore. Her Husband Charles B. Farrell, Jr. & son John J. Farrell. She is survived by Patrick (Terry) Farrell, Kathryn (Kevin) Kane, Colleen (Doug) Harlan, Joseph (Leah) Farrell, 14 grandchildren. She attended St. Patrick's in Binghamton & Marywood in Scranton. Judith started her career at Brookside Elementary, in Susquehanna Valley. She ended her career at the Endicott Library. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:30 AM Friday January 17th at St. James Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York. Thursday from 4-6 PM.

Friends wishing may make memorial donations To Lourdes Hospice in memory of Judith Ann Moore Farrell.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
