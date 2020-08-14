Judith J. Decker
Judith J. Decker, 75, of Vestal passed away at Wilson Hospital on August 11, 2020. She was born in Johnson City, NY, to Paul and Lydia Kaschak. Judy was predeceased recently by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward C. Decker. She is also predeceased by her parents and her brother James Kaschak. Judy is survived by her daughter Carrie, son in law Keith, grandchildren Adam and Catherine, her son Christopher and daughter in law Lannea. She was a graduate of Johnson City High School and SUNY Oneonta. Judy was an elementary school teacher at Vestal Central Schools for 35 years. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and sang in the funeral choir. She enjoyed her daily walks, crosswords puzzles, movies, trips to Las Vegas to visit with her family, and until his passing, spending all of her time with the love of her life, her husband Ed. She was a fantastic baker and made the best carrot cake and black bottom cupcakes. Judy and Ed were members of the Vestal Elks #2508 and enjoyed hosting trivia and spending time with their friends. Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her family. We know that she is happy again spending eternity with her honey. We love you so much, "ya done good."
We would like to extend our thanks to the nurses in the CVICU for their hard work, dedication, and compassion towards our family. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.