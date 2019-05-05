Services
Judith L. Knapick


Maine - Judith L. Knapick, 75, of Maine, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home with her loving husband Joe by her side. Judy was predeceased by her parents Doris Lucille and Charles Cawley. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe, and they were able to share one last wedding anniversary together in March. She was also survived by her daughter Becky (husband Chris) Hamlin, and son Joe (wife Laura) Knapick, and daughter Jen (husband Nathan) Piercy. She had one granddaughter (Mikenzie) and two grandsons (Cooper and Nathan); and leaves behind several brothers and one sister. Judy wore many hats; daughter, sister, wife mother; but the one that defined her best was caregiver. She spent her entire life caring for others, and always put other's needs ahead of her own. She was the definition of selfless. She cherished the solitude of her home; loved to cook; no one ever left her home hungry; and enjoyed spending hours in her sunroom working on word puzzles. With heartfelt gratitude the family would like to thank the staff at Lourdes infusion center; Gary Dean for his endless words of wisdom and understanding; and last but not least the staff and volunteers of Hospice. Without their support and kindness this journey would have been unbearable. Live in the here and now and reminisce often, because this is how our loved ones live on. She will be forever missed. "Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything." -C.S. Lewis. "Life has to end. Love doesn't." -Mitch Albom. Per her request no funeral services will be held.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019
