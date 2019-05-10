Resources
- - With her family by her side, Judy A. Crisanti, 68, formerly of Binghamton, was welcomed to Heaven on May 3, 2019. She was born in Johnson City to the late Howard & Mary Lane. Judy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Michael A. Crisanti; her son, Michael Crisanti Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jon Levie; and her granddaughters - Bella, Maely and Kiersten Levie. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Laurie) Lane and her sister MaryEllen (Michael) Sloma, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Judy's was generous and selfless, and always put others first. Her world was centered around her granddaughters and her children. She enjoyed traveling, crafting, quilting, shopping and most of all spending time with her granddaughters. We will forever hold in our hearts the memories of our beach trips to Cape May and Newport Beach, CA. In her professional career, Judy was dedicated to Tier Cardiology/Cardiology Assoc. for over 33 years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's honor to the Parish of Saints John & Andrew Catholic Church, Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 10, 2019
