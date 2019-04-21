|
|
Judy Arlene Bowen Micha
Concord, NC - Judy Arlene Bowen Micha, 74, of Concord, NC, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Judy was born July 22, 1944, to the late Royal and Edith Bowen. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bill Micha; brothers Ken Bowen and Doug Bowen; and sister Delores Bowen Manzer.
She graduated from Union Endicott High School, Broome Tech and received a BA from Elmira College. She worked at Endicott Trust Company where she was later a Vice President/Trust Officer. She continued banking in Charlotte, NC until her retirement.
Judy is survived by brother Bruce(Doris) Bowen of Matthews, NC, brother Royal "Pat"(JoAnn) Bowen of Gastonia, NC; sisters Shirley Bowen Bennett of Charlotte, NC, Barbara Smith of Vestal, NY, Donna (Grahamn Wood) Anderson of Kings Mountain, NC, stepdaughter, Andrea Roosa of Sarasota, FL, and 26 nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at 4 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Blvd, Endicott, NY 13760. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 pm prior to the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019