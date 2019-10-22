|
Judy Forrest
Hedgesville, WV - Judy Lyons Forrest, 70 passed away at home cared for by family and Hospice of the Panhandle, WV. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Helena Lyons and a brother Frankie Lyons, She is survived by her husband Russell Forrest, and a sister LuAnn (William) Hunt. Her children Laura (Mark Strickland) Krzyzewski, Scott (Mary) Hantsch, Rebecca Forrest and Eric Zedar. Grandchildren Allison Abrams, Ashley Abrams, Caitlyn Strickland, Sloane Sachs-Forrest, nieces and nephews Drew Tallman and Jennifer (John) Daniels. Judy worked in the Banking and Finance sector.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday 3 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Sunday from 12 pm until service time at 3 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Judy's name to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019