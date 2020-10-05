Judy M. Andrews
Judy M. Andrews, 72, of Binghamton, went to be with the Lord on October 3rd, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William Sr. and her son William Jr. Judy is survived by her daughter Tammy Shephard, four grandchildren, one great-grandson, a brother Harold Harrington, in laws, foster stepsons, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Judy was a loving wife, mother, and servant of God. A Graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Broome County Humane Society and Hands of Hope Ministries FMC in her name.