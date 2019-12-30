|
Judy M. Boyle
Conklin - Beloved mother and grandmother, Judy M. Boyle passed away suddenly December 29, 2019. The center of Judy's life was her family, she was selfless in her devotion to them. Judy was a member of The Conklin Forks United Methodist Church and active in the Conklin Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary for 51 years. She enjoyed her time in the Conklin-Kirkwood Jaynecee's, the Brim-Mor Garden Club, and a Sunday school teacher. Judy worked as a nurse for Dr. Al Ponterio and as an aide for students with special needs at both Susquehanna Valley School District and Saint John's RC School. She enjoyed RV camping with family and friends and was always ready to play her favorite games. Judy cherished her longtime friends. She had an amazing ability to connect with those she met and made a person feel that they had been friends for years.
She was predeceased by her mother and stepfather Marion and Loren Scofield. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Arthur, her children, Dell and Mary Boyle, Scott and Sue Boyle, Lisa and Michael Yingling, six treasured grandchildren, Dell Boyle II, Lloyd Boyle, Lincoln Boyle, Ben Boyle, Ruth Yingling and Eric Yingling, as well as several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the Hawleyton United Methodist Church, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton with Pastor David Piatt officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am
to 12:00 pm at the church. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Conklin Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary: 1034 Conklin Road Conklin, NY 13748.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020