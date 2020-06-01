Judy Weiss
Judy Weiss, daughter of Herbert and Ruth "Boots" Davis formally of Binghamton, NY, and sister of Karen Levene of Binghamton, NY passed away on May 30, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL at the age of 80.
She is survived by her husband Richard Weiss who she was married to for 60 years; two children Janet (Milani) Weiss of Raleigh, NC and Stephen Weiss of Wayzata, MN; four special grandchildren Morgan & Rachel Milani and Martin & Ethan Weiss.
Young children were always Judy's joy. She graduated from SUNY Empire College with a degree in Early Childhood, and began making a difference in children's lives in Endwell, NY for twelve years. After moving to Boca Raton, FL in 1982 she continued teaching at Temple Beth El for twelve more years until becoming involved with the After Care program of Palm Beach County schools. She later became involved with the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County bringing books into homes of young children, her greatest love.
Memorial service will be at the discretion of Judy's family in Binghamton, NY at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Judy's memory, please consider: Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County (www.literacypbc.org) or to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN for ovarian cancer research (www.mayoclinic.org).
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.