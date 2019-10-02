|
Julia A. Dohnalek
Johnson City - Julia A. Dohnalek of Johnson City, New York died at the age of 92 on September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 7, 1927 to Agnes and James Hawley. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years Francis Dohnalek, daughter and son-in-law Alice and Paul Grulich and by her great-granddaughter Emma Chilson. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Sheila and Dan Thorne, Jean and Walt Savichky, Joe Dohnalek and Tina Heitman, and Danny and Laurie Dohnalek. Grandchildren and their spouses: Tim and Lori Thorne, Chrissy and Steve Chilson, Ben Savichky, Rebecca and Matt Blackman, Jack and Lynn Dohnalek, Abbie and Tyler Morton, Rachel and Shane Farrell and Olivia Dohnalek and Ricky Dailey. Great-grandchildren: Brayden and Adyson Thorne, Elyssa Savichky, Hunter and Mason Chilson, Zackary and Elizabeth Blackman and Isla Rose Morton. Best friends: Ann and Don Koval. We would like to thank the caregivers for their assistance which allowed her to remain at home for the last several years. We also thank Hospice for their care and guidance over the last few weeks. Julia and her husband, Frank, were foster parents for 123 newborn children through the Catholic Charities. They received the Johnson City Sertoma Service to Mankind Award for this work and dedication. In addition, Julia will always be remembered for her love of family and friends. She was formally a member of Johnson City firefighter's woman's auxiliary and the candy makers at St. James Church. She was proud of her Irish heritage and her Catholic faith. She said the rosary daily. Julia was a graduate of St. Patrick's school in Binghamton and as a Registered Nurse from General Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. James Church, Main Street, Johnson City, Thursday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. James Church, Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adirondack Foundation Memorial Fund for Alice and Paul Grulich (Tupper Lake Central School, Adirondack Foundation P.O. Box 288 Lake Placid, NY 12946) or St. James food pantry.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019