Julia Bernadette McBride
Julia Bernadette McBride

Oxford - On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Julia Bernadette McBride, a resident of Oxford, New York and known to her friends and family as Bernadette, closed her eyes and went home to God. She died peacefully at Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Norwich, NY.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. 21 Main Street, Oxford, NY 13830. Private funeral services will be held at this time. Friends and family may share memories, condolences and view a full obituary by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
Behe Fuenral Home
21 Main St.
Oxford, NY 13830
607-843-6888
