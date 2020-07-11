Julia C. "Judy" FishBinghamton - Julia C. "Judy" (McCormack) Fish, 80, passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2020 with her loving husband of 58 years, Joe, by her side.Judy, as she was known by family and friends, was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Julia McCormack; her siblings, Ray, Rosie and Moon Mullins, Joe Pat, Mike, and Kathy Charsky, her in-laws Alden and Eleanor and Esther Fish; her sister-in-law Ann and Bob Stoddard, brother-in-law Thomas Reynolds and nephew Ken Stoddard.Judy was survived by her husband Joe; her five children and their spouses, Kevin, Ellen and John Gregory, Theresa and Mike Manning, Joseph, Sarah and Kevin Mooney. Her nine grandchildren, Rachel(Travis) and Shannon (Ahren), Zachary and Nathan, Gunnar, Garrett and Gabrielle, Colleen and Bridget.She is survived by her sisters Shirley McCormack and Jeanne and Lyle Pyke; her sisters-in-law Virginia McCormack, Angela McCormack, Carolyn and Dick Webster, Susan and Arnie Taub, Lura Baylor and Charles; her brothers-in-law Ron Charsky, Jim and Mary Lou Fish, Danny and Sharon Fish, Ricky and Cathy Reynolds, Burt and Paula Reynolds.She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Judy was a lifelong resident of Binghamton, NY. She was born on July 21, 1939. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's Academy in Binghamton. After graduating, she met the love of her life Joe and they decided to raise their family in the city that held their roots. She was a long time parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.Judy loved children. Her love for children extended well beyond the boundaries of her own family. She was an avid caregiver for children in the Binghamton area for over forty years.Judy's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to her caregivers, Mary Humphrey, Jody Cruz, Norma Roberts, Reva Collins, Fran Spring and Michelle Brundage. The family will be forever grateful to them for their unwavering support and dedication.Judy was known for her kind and gentle nature. She will be missed by all who knew her.A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Judy's memory may be made to Lourdes Hospital Foundation (Lourdes Hospice), 169 Riverside Drive, Suite 103, Binghamton, NY 13905.