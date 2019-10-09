|
Julia Collen Mann
Binghamton - Our beautiful Julia Colleen Mann, age 58, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Phillip Mann and Colleen and Ronald Jones and her brother, William Mann. She is survived by her long-term partner, Michael Kelly and his children, her blessed siblings, Rebecca Mann, John Mann, Suzanne (Glendon) Snider, and Carolyn (Darrell) Dean and her stepbrothers, Billy Jones, Ron Jones and Jimmy Jones. She will be remembered by her nieces and nephews as the quirky and strong-willed aunt who always spoke freely and wrote amazingly detailed letters. She loved books, shopping, her cats and helping others in need. Julia battled and won her fight with breast cancer and she was an employee with the Greater Binghamton Health Center for over two decades where she cared deeply for her clients.
The family will receive friends and relatives from noon to 2:00 pm on Monday, October 14th at the Anglican Church of the Good Shepard at 360 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY and the Rev. Matthew Kennedy will officiate the service immediately afterwards.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019