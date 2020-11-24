1/1
Julia E. Rifenbury
Julia E. Rifenbury

Binghamton - Jill E. Rifenbury died unexpectedly at her home Nov. 22, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alethea and William J. Cavanugh, III, her grandson Jaxon, siblings; Cynthia (Jim) Anderson, Kirk (June) Rifenbury, Deborah Rifenbury, Melissa Moretto, Francie Cook and Eric Rifenbury, aunts, uncle, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Mildred Rifenbury and sisters Ellen Snyder and Linda Badger. Everyone will remember Jill for her huge smile and big heart. Her grandson Jaxon was the light of her life. Jill worked for many years as service manager at Auchinachie Plumbing.

The family will receive friends at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Sunday from 1:00 -2:00 pm. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
