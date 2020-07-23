Julia Elizabeth Morlando
On Sunday, July 19, 2020 Julia Elizabeth Morlando, age 72, died peacefully in Rockville, MD. Born October 27, 1947 to the late Thomas and Dorothy Maloney in Binghamton, NY. Beloved wife of Benny J. Morlando. Mother of Maureen Byrne (Kevin Byrne) and Tara Zurlo (Steven Zurlo). Grandmother of Isabella Zurlo, Alexander Zurlo and Rose Byrne. Sister of Thomas Maloney, Jr and his wife Diane Maloney. She is also missed by Sherry Neylan, Robert Neylan and family, the Morlando family, Salvo Family and Chaffee Family. Julia was a graduate of Binghamton Catholic Central High School and Broome Community College in Binghamton, NY. As a military spouse, she was an active member in the military community in support of her family and her husband while on various assignments across the United States and Germany. A lifelong Disney fan, Member and Supporter of the Mother of Twins Club - Binghamton, NY, and supporter of the Bichon Frise Club of America Rescue group.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Bichon Frise Club of America Charitable Trust at this address: https://bichonrescue.org/donate/