1/1
Julia Elizabeth Morlando
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Elizabeth Morlando

On Sunday, July 19, 2020 Julia Elizabeth Morlando, age 72, died peacefully in Rockville, MD. Born October 27, 1947 to the late Thomas and Dorothy Maloney in Binghamton, NY. Beloved wife of Benny J. Morlando. Mother of Maureen Byrne (Kevin Byrne) and Tara Zurlo (Steven Zurlo). Grandmother of Isabella Zurlo, Alexander Zurlo and Rose Byrne. Sister of Thomas Maloney, Jr and his wife Diane Maloney. She is also missed by Sherry Neylan, Robert Neylan and family, the Morlando family, Salvo Family and Chaffee Family. Julia was a graduate of Binghamton Catholic Central High School and Broome Community College in Binghamton, NY. As a military spouse, she was an active member in the military community in support of her family and her husband while on various assignments across the United States and Germany. A lifelong Disney fan, Member and Supporter of the Mother of Twins Club - Binghamton, NY, and supporter of the Bichon Frise Club of America Rescue group.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Bichon Frise Club of America Charitable Trust at this address: https://bichonrescue.org/donate/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved