Oakland, PA - Julia L. Drake, 102, of Oakland, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, NY.



Julia was born on July 10, 1917 in Great Bend Twp. PA the daughter of the late Arthur & Mary (Bailey) Brant.



She was predeceased by her loving husband Durland D. Drake in 2010 (they were married on June 29, 1940); 3 bothers, Charles, Robert and Edward Brant; and son-in-law Thomas Stratton.



Julia is survived by her children Richard & Patsy Drake, of Marathon, NY, Bonnie Stratton of Savona, NY, and Bradley Drake of Shippensburg, PA; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and 3 cousins.



She was an 80 plus year member of the First United Methodist Church in Susquehanna, PA. During her tenure in the church she served as a Sunday School Teacher; was a member of the Woman's Society and Silver Moon class along with being involved with many other activities in the church. She was a 7th degree member of the East Great Bend Grange #940 where she held many offices throughout the years. Julia worked in the Cafeteria in the Susquehanna Consolidated School District from 1965 to 1982, when she retired. Cooking for her family was one of Julia's greatest joys; along with eating chocolate. Julia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family who will dearly miss her.



A Graveside Service will be held in the Newman Cemetery, Great Bend Twp. PA on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:45pm.



The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 11am to 12pm. Due to COVID 19 restrictions maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Masks will be required for entry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Susquehanna, PA, 1361 E. Main St. Susquehanna, PA 18847.









