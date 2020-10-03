1/1
Julian Robert "Jay" Potts
Julian "Jay" Robert Potts

Julian "Jay" Robert Potts, age 88, passed away peacefully September 26, 2020 due to a severe stroke. He was at his new home away from home, Elderwood Village in Vestal, where he received wonderful care since October 2019. Jay graduated from Union College, Schenectady, NY 1954. He was a Captain in the USAF and served as an atomic weapons officer in Okinawa. Jay retired after 30 years from IBM Endicott. He was a charter member and church Elder at South Hills Presbyterian Church in Vestal, NY. In retirement he enjoyed his hobby of genealogy, tracing his roots back into the 17th century.

He was predeceased by wife, Dolores, infant son William, parents, Julian C and Gertrude Potts and sister Jean. Jay is survived by children, David and Susan Potts and Suanne Adams, treasured granddaughters Leah Potts, Lilly Potts and Gabrielle Adams, brother-in-law Bob Saunders, nephews and niece, Scott and Renee Saunders and James Saunders. He leaves behind special and devoted friends Bob Howard and Susan Fox and their late mother, Martha.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Interment will follow services in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Julian's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org/donate) or Holt International Children's Services (holtinternational.org/ways-to-give). To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
