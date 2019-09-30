Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
148 Clinton St.
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
148 Clinton St.
Binghamton, NY
Julianna D. Rozboril Obituary
Endwell - Julianna Dranichak Rozboril, age 93 of Good Shepard Village, Endwell, NY, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Francis M. Rozboril Jr. in 2013 and her parents, Michael and Suzanna (Hrebenak) Dranichak Sr.. She is survived by her two sons, Francis M. III and wife Alex Rozboril, of Wellington, FL, and Thomas M. Rozboril and husband Richard A. Blanchette, of Brooklyn, NY; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Julianna will always be remembered for her love of family and friends. She was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Binghamton. The family will receive friends at 10am at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY, on Wednesday, October 2nd, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Burial will be in The Slovak Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Moms House of Johnson City (www.momshouseny.org) in memory of Julianna D. Rozboil.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
