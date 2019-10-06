|
|
Julie Cizenski
Julie Cizenski (nee King) died on Monday, September 30th 2019 after a long illness. She was born on April 17, 1950 in Johnson City, New York to Edward and Kathryn (Mitchell) King, and grew up alongside her siblings Diane, David, Brian, and Bruce. After graduating from college, Julie worked as a copy cataloger in the library at the State University of New York/Binghamton.
In 1970, Julie married Richard Cizenski, a teacher. Together they raised their three sons: Matthew, Mark, and Michael. Julie loved being a mother, and spent many hours watching her sons' football, baseball, and soccer games. After retiring, Julie and Richard moved to Las Vegas, where she enjoyed pursuing her passion for genealogy.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard; her children Matthew, Mark, and Michael; her daughter-in-law Anne Blankman; her grandchild Kirsten Cizenski, 10; her sister Diane Yajko and brothers David King, Brian King and Bruce King; brother-in-law Bob Yajko, sisters-in-law Gaye King and Sue King, and countless cousins, nephews, nieces and friends across the US and Ireland. The family is grateful to everyone who supported Julie during her illness, particularly the staff of Temple University Hospital in PA. As a member of the Southern Tier Mother of Twins Club (Binghamton) and Seniors with Warm Hearts (Las Vegas), Julie enjoyed supporting her local community members in need. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the memory of Julie can be made to the Temple University Lung Center (attn. Dr. Paul Forfia) at https://www.giving.temple.edu.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019