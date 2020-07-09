Julie Welker MozingoBinghamton - Julie Welker Mozingo, age 63, of Binghamton, New York died in her home on July 7, 2020. She was a graduate of Unatego High School, class of 1975. She was an accomplished pianist and flutist, winning first place in a state-wide piano completion while in high school. She was also a talented artist who delighted friends and family with her many paintings and drawings. She attended Interlochen Arts Camp in 1975, and earned a full scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where she planned to study photography. Her goals were cut short by the onset of a serious, chronic illness.She is survived by her partner, Eric Gioia, of Binghamton New York, her sister, Gail Lapointe and spouse David of Unadilla NY; sister Margaret Mullins and spouse Peter of Boone NC; two nieces, Jessica Campbell of Ft Lauderdale FL, and Daphne Aberle of Seattle WA; two nephews, Benjamin Lapointe and Christopher Lapointe of Boston MA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).