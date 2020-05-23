Julio Martell



Vestal - Julio Martell, 92 of Vestal passed away on May 21, 2020 at Wilson Hospital after a short illness. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 34 years Sandy Martell. He is also survived by a sister Carmen LaRose. He was predeceased by his parents Julio & Maria Martell Senior. He was predeceased by 2 brothers Steve & Raymond Martell, one sister Marty (Martha) Martell Steiner and great granddaughter, Layla Marie. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law Julio & Mary Martell, daughter and son-in-law Eileen & Ray Mosher. He is also survived by step-daughter & son-in-law, April & Pete Hopkins, & step-daughter & life partner, Gina Salemme & Mark Schroeder. He had 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews. Julio was in the Navy for 4 years. He worked for Philco after leaving the Navy, then was a self-employed carpenter for 60 years. He was an active member of the Sydney & Binghamton Moose Lodge for more than 20 years. He loved to sing and yodel and loved to dance. He loved to cook for big crowds and family gatherings. He loved his vegetable garden. We want to thank the CVICU at Wilson Hospital for the wonderful care in Julio's last days. A Memorial Gathering will be announced by the family at a later date.









