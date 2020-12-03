June C. Euzicka
Ouaquaga - June C. Ruzicka, 86 of Ouaquaga passed away Mon. Nov. 30, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Ruzicka, Sisters, Marion Laquire-Johnson (Ed), Elaine Edwards (James) and Jean Gendron (Rene) and Brother David Wyman (Carol) . She is survived by her sister, Ruth (Henry) Anderson of Leominster, Massachusetts, Brother and Sister-in-Law Jim (Sandy) Wyman. She is survived by her 2 adopted daughters, Sarah Wilder, Grand Rapids. Michigan, Kristina & Brian Shaver, Harpursville, cousin, Jeff & Kim Mills, Rockford, Michigan, and Brother-in-law, James Greenmun of Harpursville. She was born in Leominster Massachusetts to Le Roy & Rae (Clark) Wyman. She moved to Harpursville shortly after her marriage. She was a retired employee of Master Oil Co. in Afton
Graveside Services will be held in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga in the spring. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
.