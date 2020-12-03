1/
June C. Euzicka
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June C. Euzicka

Ouaquaga - June C. Ruzicka, 86 of Ouaquaga passed away Mon. Nov. 30, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Ruzicka, Sisters, Marion Laquire-Johnson (Ed), Elaine Edwards (James) and Jean Gendron (Rene) and Brother David Wyman (Carol) . She is survived by her sister, Ruth (Henry) Anderson of Leominster, Massachusetts, Brother and Sister-in-Law Jim (Sandy) Wyman. She is survived by her 2 adopted daughters, Sarah Wilder, Grand Rapids. Michigan, Kristina & Brian Shaver, Harpursville, cousin, Jeff & Kim Mills, Rockford, Michigan, and Brother-in-law, James Greenmun of Harpursville. She was born in Leominster Massachusetts to Le Roy & Rae (Clark) Wyman. She moved to Harpursville shortly after her marriage. She was a retired employee of Master Oil Co. in Afton

Graveside Services will be held in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga in the spring. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved