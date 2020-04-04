|
|
June C. Hilliker
Pulaski - June C. Hilliker, age 87, life resident of Pulaski, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 3rd at her son's home in Owego, NY. June was born June 26, 1932 in Pulaski, the daughter of Robert and Mildred Stock Cates. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1949 and attended CCBI in Syracuse. She was employed by Oswego County Department of Social Services for 20 years and had previously been employed by Lincoln Bank in Pulaski. She was a member of the Pulaski Congregational Church.
Surviving are two sons, Brian (Sharon) Hilliker of Pulaski and Scott (Allison) Hilliker of Owego, four granddaughters, Emily Hilliker, Kendal (Nick) Gregg, Alexis Hilliker and Shannon Hilliker and one great-granddaughter, Tobin Gregg. She was predeceased by her former husband Arthur Hilliker in 2006 and companion, Thornton Jones in 2011 and her brother, James Cates and half-brother, Gordon Cates.
June was an active member of her church choir, enjoyed the outdoors and walks with her dogs, Bre and Shotzi. She loved quiet moments and sunny days at her camp on Sandy Pond.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. Donations can be made in June's name to the Central New York , 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, New York 13204.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020