June E. Leise
Apalachin - June Elizabeth Leise of Apalachin, 71, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, February 16, 2019, after bravely battling cancer for a second time. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Elizabeth June Kessinger, and her brother Mark. June is survived by her loving husband of over 45 years, Richard Sr; children Patricia (JD) Schaffer of Newark Valley, NY; Richard Jr (Adelle) of Suffolk, VA; and Christopher (Jennifer) of Walla Walla, WA; grandchildren Eleanor, Felix, Julian, Zinnia, and Margot. Also surviving her are brother William Jr and sister-in-law Ann, as well as June's nieces and nephews Mark Jr, Gillian, Bonnie, Elizabeth, Samantha, Andrew, and Emily.
Raised in Lindenhurst, NY, June moved with her family to Apalachin in 1977. During that time she remained extraordinarily dedicated to her family and friends, never failing to give love and support no matter the circumstances. After helping her children find their happy adult lives, June offered gentle care for her mother.
Even with her many responsibilities as a wife, mother, daughter, and sibling, June still managed to pursue many hobbies and activities. Her love of God's creation extended to animals and the environment. In her maturity, she passionately pursued the study of guitar, an activity that contributed substantially to her ever-growing circle of friends. June read avidly and widely, participating in many book-clubs. Additionally, she traveled extensively, from visiting her grandchildren in Walla Walla to exploring Europe, Africa, and beyond. She will be acutely missed and remembered with great fondness.
Friends may call at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home in Vestal on Sun. from 2-4 pm and Mon. morning from 9:30-10:30 at Our Lady of Sorrows. Catholic funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows at 10:30 am on Monday. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions to a are suggested.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019