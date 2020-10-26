1/1
June Eleanor (Excell) Hayes
June Eleanor (Excell) Hayes

Greene - June Eleanor (Excell) Hayes, 86, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 surrounded by her family's love at home at the time of her passing. She was predeceased by her parents, Lynn and Marie Excell; her daughter, Teresa McLean and her sister, Marilyn Neubauer. June is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Hayes; daughters, Donna (David) Melville, Joanne Clark (Mike Flowers), and Sandra (Mike) Introvatolo; son-in -law, Gary McLean; sisters-in-law, Patricia Hayes, Doris Ferguson, Linda Hayes and brothers-in-law, Richard (Lynette) Hayes and William (Barb) Hayes; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, countless cousins and close friends. June graduated from the Class of 1953 at Greene Central School and was a switchboard operator in her early years before becoming a housewife raising her 4 daughters. June was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Greene and sang in the choir. June and Don were snowbirds for 22 years residing in Spring Hill, FL where she enjoyed time with family and friends. She was part of the Sunday night married couples and Wednesday morning woman's bowling leagues. June enjoyed crocheting and quilting with the Baptist Dorcas Circle. Her heart was full of innocence and love for everyone who she met. A memorial service will be held 11:00am Saturday October 31, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, Greene. The family will receive friends at a luncheon immediately following the service in the social hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Chenango or to Central Baptist Church of Greene. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
