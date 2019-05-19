Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Binghamton - June Kocik, 81, of Binghamton passed away peacefully Wednesday morning May 15, 2019 to join her children Karen and David, and her parents Joe and Connie who predeceased her. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Scott (Shari) and her daughter and son-in-law Terry (Steven), her daughter in law Helen Kocik, two granddaughters Jamie (Tracey) Houghton, Rebecca Staudt, her grandson Robert Staudt and her great grandson Trevor Houghton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 6:00pm at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott with the Rev. Mark Kimpland officiating. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Wednesday from 5:00 pm until time of funeral service at 6:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 21, 2019
