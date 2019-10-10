|
|
June L. Hawke
June L. Hawke, 95, passed away on October 10, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC.
Born November 8, 1923 in Big Flatts, NY, she was the daughter of the late Romaine and Dorothy Van Valkenburg.
She is survived by three sons, Lawrence Hawke, Jr. (Kathy), Daniel Hawke, and Martin Hawke (Sandra); four daughters, Mary Henderson (Paul), Shirley Snyder (Darrell), Janet Walpole (Geoff), and Lisa Witteman; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hawke is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Hawke, and eldest daughter, Linda Scott.
June loved spending time with her family, solving crossword puzzles, and reading scripture.
A memorial service will be held to honor Mrs. Hawke on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1 pm at Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River, SC.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019