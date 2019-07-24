|
June Marie Bielefeldt
Stuart, FL - June Bielefeldt has peacefully passed away peacefully at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida where she retired to enjoy the beaches and be close to family. June had just celebrated her 92nd birthday with her family and friends.
June was born July 11, 1927 to Ray and Marie Shafer Baker. Married Edward Bielefeldt and had 3 children.
June attended Michigan State University and earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She resided in Binghamton for over 3 decades and had a long career with the New York State Department of Labor.
June loved the outdoors and had many interests: Hiking Club, Biking Club, Garden Club & Cross Country Skiing. She was a longtime member of League of Woman Voters and was took many courses at Lyceum. Her most memorable trip was to Machu Pichu where she hiked the Inca trail in in 1978. She had a passion for music in many venues and was especially fond of Jazz.
June always had a smile on her face, loved her children and grandchildren. She had many friends due to her kind, dignified, gentle nature and good listening ear. June was a devout Catholic and Proud Irish-American Democrat.
June was predeceased by her former husband Edward Bielefeldt, sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Norman Moffett, brother Raymond (Sonny) Baker, Aunt Julia Shaver, dear friends Jeannette Behrs, Janine Wood, Frances Dickey, and Joe Ranucci.
June is survived by her three children, Tom, wife Gail, Julie Albert, and John, wife Gwynne, and six loving grandchildren. Rachel, Tamara, Eric, Ryan Albert, Kyle, and Kristin.
A memorial service will be held at the Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, Florida at 11 AM, Saturday July 27th.
Memorial donations may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.
PKDCURE.ORG
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019