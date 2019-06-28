Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
June Mary (Neff) Niles


1929 - 2019
June Mary (Neff) Niles Obituary
June Mary (Neff) Niles

Doraville - June Mary (Neff) Niles, 89 of Doraville passed away on Sat. June 22, 2019 at Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence E. Niles & sister, Agnes Dyer. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Sherrie & Olie Schermerhorn,, son & daughter-in-law, Marty & Donna Niles, 3 grandchildren, Teresa, Todd (Dawn), Chadd (Jennifer), 6 great grandchildren, Dante, Jacob, Holly, Hayden, Alana & Lauren, sister, Lola Merritt and also several nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Harpursville United Methodist Church & its Women's Group.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Mon. July 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Burial will be in Perch Pond Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the on Mon. from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com. A special thanks to Linda & Larry Phelps for their help and caring.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 28 to June 29, 2019
