Dr. K. Robert Marsh
Binghamton - Dr. K. Robert Marsh, 83, died March 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Evelyn Marsh. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-60. He earned his B.A.from the University of Maryland, his Master's degree from SUNY Cortland and his PhD from Louisiana State University, majoring in American History and minoring in German. He taught history in the Binghamton City School District. He is survived by two brothers, Gary and David and four children.
He will be buried with Military Honors at Chenango Valley Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020