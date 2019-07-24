Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Loyal Order of the Moose #1013
Henry St
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton - Kaare (Karl) Sparby, 81 (born in Norway) of Binghamton, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 after courageously fighting a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Elizabeth; his four sons and their families - Ragnar and Patty, Einar and Carol, Jens, Leif and Sandra; his daughter Amy and her husband Sean; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Karl was a member of and retired from the Local #271 Carpenters Union. He enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes, golf, darts, and shuffleboard. Karl was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, and he was never afraid to let everyone know how big of a fan he was. His love of Boston sports was passed on to his family. Karl will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his family. A celebration of Karl's life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at the Loyal Order of the Moose #1013 on Henry St in Binghamton, starting at 2 pm. All are welcome to come and share in loving thoughts, stories, and memories of Karl.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019
